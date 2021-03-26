Advertisement

Grant patrol awards LISD teachers

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 3:36 pm

LINDALE — Several teachers got a big surprise at Lindale ISD Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the LISD Education Foundation awarded over $22,000 to teachers on four of the six campuses throughout the district. The money will be used to buy innovative tools for the teachers classrooms. Recipients were unaware they had been selected until the grant patrol; made up of the band, cheerleaders, mascot, donors and various employees arrived. The Education Foundation began awarding grants in November 2009. Since then, over $370,000 has been distributed to LISD classrooms for more than 90 projects.

