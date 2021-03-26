Advertisement

Tyler man faces 20 year sentence for possession and distribution

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 3:33 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after admitting to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. Cory Jsamard Ford, 33, confessed to the charges of distribution of both cocaine and methamphetamine in Smith County before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. Ford was indicted last November. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Investigators in the case include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety-CID and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Jackson.

Go Back