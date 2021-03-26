Advertisement

Arts!Longview to host virtual town hall meeting

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 3:33 pm

LONGVIEW — City officials in Longview announced a virtual town hall meeting for next week on Friday. Arts!Longview Executive Director Cynthia Hellen and Board President Jon Cromer will present a progress report and answer questions live beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. You can register for the meeting by clicking here. The cultural district covers more than 320 acres including downtown Longview and stretches south to LeTourneau University. The area is home to museums, restaurants, parks, live music, theater, and historic buildings.

