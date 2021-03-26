Advertisement

Tyler babysitter sentenced to 8 years for abandoning baby in closet

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 4:03 pm

TYLER — A Tyler woman pleaded guilty last week to leaving an infant alone in a closet for three hours. According to our news partner KETK, Kelsey Frazier, 28, was sentenced Friday, to eight years in prison. Frazier’s counsel could not come to an agreement last week with Smith County prosecutors. AT the hearing, Judge Skeen pronounced the sentence describing Frazier’s choices as “extremely troubling.” It is not immediately clear if Frazier will file an appeal in the case.

