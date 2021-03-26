Advertisement

First dose PFIZER vaccines at Harvey Convention Center

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 3:33 pm

TYLER — Everyone age 16 and older, regardless of occupation or health status, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas starting Monday. The Northeast Texas Public Health District President George Roberts told KTBB News, “Since we have started giving vaccines here at NET Health, we have given almost 37,000 vaccines. In essence, if you think about the new Globe Life Field. What we have given in vaccinations will fill up the new Globe Life Field.” NET Health will continue giving vaccinations with appointments to Tier 1A, 1B and 1C Friday through Saturday at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. Read more and sign-up here.

