Bindi Irwin gives birth, names daughter in tribute to late “Crocodile Hunter” dad

Posted/updated on: March 26, 2021 at 10:04 am

John Wolfsohn/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their baby girl into the world on Thursday, and in an Instagram announcement Friday, they revealed their bundle of joy's name is a tribute to her late dad Steve "The Crocodile Hunter" Irwin.

The baby's name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, they revealed. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light … Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior," the conservationist and former Dancing with the Stars winner declared.

In a recent interview with The Bump, Bindi revealed that her soon-to-be bundle of joy had been dubbed "Wildlife Warrior," in honor of her dad, but they were "waiting to meet her" before they decided on a name.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,'" explained Bindi at the time. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

Bindi and Chandler got married exactly a year before they welcomed their baby into the world, so Happy Anniversary wishes as well as congratulations are in order for the pair.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

