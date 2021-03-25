Advertisement

NET Health says register now if qualified for COVID vaccine

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 4:29 pm

TYLER — Everyone age 16 and older, regardless of occupation or health status, will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas starting Monday. The Northeast Texas Public Health District President George Roberts told KTBB News, “Supplies have increased quite a bit. We have an adequate supply right now. So online, right now, you can go to our net health covid19.org website and then go under vaccines, where you can sign-up for your first dose.” The vaccinations continue to be administered by NET Health at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. Read more and sign-up here.

