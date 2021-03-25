Advertisement

50 years for Tyler man who pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 4:15 pm

TYLER — Earlier this week a Tyler man agreed to a plea deal for murdering his girlfriend and stuffing her body in a trunk at a motel last year. According to our news partner KETK, Johnny Osburn, 40 was officially sentenced Thursday to 50 years in prison for the murder of Leslie Gamino. Gamino was stabbed several times. Police began investigating Osburn after Gamino was reported missing, by her daughter.

