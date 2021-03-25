Advertisement

Longview chief appointed to chair state Fire Commission

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 4:02 pm

LONGVIEW — In a prepared statement, the City of Longview announced that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview Fire Department Chief J.P. Steelman as chairman of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection. If confirmed in the Texas Senate, Chief Steelman would serve his term through early February of 2027. The Commission elevates and enforces statewide fire service standards while providing education and assistance industry wide.

