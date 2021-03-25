Advertisement

CHRISTUS to vaccinate thousands in two upcoming clinics

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 4:02 pm

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health has 7,000 COVID-19 doses to give out at clinics set for next Sunday and Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, appointments are open and can be scheduled online by clicking here. Qualified candidates can also schedule an appointment by calling 877-335-5746. The health group says once you have your appointment, you will want to wear loose fitting clothes, arrive 15 minutes early and bring a mask to practice social distancing.

Go Back