Health and wellness classes announced for Glass Recreation Center

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 4:02 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is offering a series of free health and wellness classes for adults. The classes are scheduled to begin in April. The Glass Recreation Center will host the series scheduled to include Master of Memory, Get the Fact, Walk N’ Talk and A Fresh Start to A Healthier You. These classes are free of cost thanks to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension of Smith County, with a $30 annual membership to the facility. Read more here.

