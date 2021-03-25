Advertisement

Congressman Gohmert mourns death of his father

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 4:02 pm

TYLER — Louis B. Gohmert of Mt. Pleasant, father of Congressman Louie Gohmert, died Thursday morning. In a prepared statement, Congressman Gohmert said, “He will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.” The senior Gohmert was 95 years-old. Congressman Gohmert is serving in his eighth term of office, being sworn in January of 2005. Prior to serving in Congress, Rep. Gohmert was elected to three terms as District Judge in Smith County. Former Texas Goveror Rick Perry later appointed Gohmert to complete a term as the Chief Justice of the 12th Court of Appeals.

Go Back