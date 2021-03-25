Advertisement

Scarlett Johansson claims she “made a career” from her past controversies

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 12:24 pm

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) -- Scarlett Johansson will say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe when her final film, Black Widow, premieres in theaters and on Disney+ this summer.

While she will always appreciate her breakout role, playing super spy Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow, the 36-year-old actress believes her career was defined by something else -- her past mistakes.

Speaking to U.K. magazine The Gentlewoman for its spring/summer issue, the two-time Oscar winner admits she's "a person" and will sometimes make the wrong decision.

Despite that, when weighing her past controversies, Johansson admits, "I've out of it."

Some past controversies include her support of embattled director Woody Allen or for starring in Ghost in the Shell, where she became a punchline for whitewashing characters.

Says Johansson, "I'm going to have opinions about things, because that's just who I am."

"I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they're wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing," the actress furthered. "To have the experience of, 'Wow, I was really off mark there, or I wasn't looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate'... I'm also a person."

Johansson also expressed that "actors have obligations to have a public role in society" because they are meant to entertain -- not drive a political agenda.

"The idea that you're obligated to because you're in the public eye is unfair. You didn't choose to be a politician, you're an actor," the Marriage Story star argued. "Of course, whatever you say, whether it's politically correct or not, any statement you make, or how you live your life, people are obviously going to take issue with it."

In the end, Johansson allowed, "We judge each other all the time" but maintained, "It's not normal to be that exposed."

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back