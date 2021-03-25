LONGVIEW — A former Sabine ISD teacher’s aide was sentenced to ten years probation Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, Cassie Headley, 29, also known as Cassie Dowden, was arrested in June 2019 after an investigation found that she had sex with a student at SISD. She pleaded guilty to an inappropriate relationship with a student in January, and could have served a maximum of 20 years in prison. Testimony revealed that she and her now ex-husband Zachary Dowden mentored the victim before the inappropriate relationship started. Dowden is required to attend counseling and pay a fine of $10,000.

Probation for former Sabine ISD employee guilty of inappropriate relationship

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 11:35 am

