Dave Chapelle requiring COVID-19 tests at live shows

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 9:02 am

Sean Rayford/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle has a couple of shows coming up at the Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut, but admission will require more than the price of a ticket.

All attendees to the shows, scheduled for March 26 and 27, will be be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test at the door, regardless of whether or not they've been vaccinated.

If the test is positive for any attendee and their family member, they will be denied entry to the show.

The Chappelle's Show star performed socially-distanced comedy shows in his native Ohio beginning last summer, followed by performances in Texas over the winter. Each offered rapid tests to all audience members before being seated, however, this is the first time the tests will be mandatory.

Chappelle revealed in January that he tested positive for the virus, a day following one of those Austin dates.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

