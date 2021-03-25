Advertisement

Louisiana woman guilty in $4.8 million elder fraud scheme

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 8:15 am

EAST TEXAS — A Shreveport woman has pleaded guilty for her role in an elder fraud scheme. Monica Ruiz, 45, pleaded guilty to wire fraud Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. According to information presented in court, Ruiz enlisted a variety of bogus pretenses and promises in a scheme to defraud an elderly victim from Bullard, collecting more that $4.8 million. Some of those fake claims include: Ruiz had been in a coma, had brain surgery, had a kidney transplant, was in a car accident and was committed to a mental institution. Ruiz faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

“Schemes that target elderly victims are particularly troubling,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Ruiz manipulated a vulnerable victim, exploited his trust, and stole much of his hard-earned life savings. Protecting senior citizens from exploitation has been, and will remain, a priority in the Eastern District.”

Go Back