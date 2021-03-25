Advertisement

Oscar producers draw backlash over no-Zooming rule

Posted/updated on: March 25, 2021 at 7:11 am

iStock/vzphotos(LOS ANGELES) -- Oscars producers' bold move to bar winners from delivering speeches via Zoom already seems to running into some problems.

Sources tell Deadline that the rule is creating problems for nominees situated in various countries around the world who insist that staying at a hotel for two weeks or more, including the required 10 days of quarantine, would "bankrupt" their entire budget.

The restriction would force nominees working on projects to shut down production for most of April, due to the quarantining that would need to take place both leaving and returning from locations like France and the U.K., which are in various stages of lockdown.

One consultant, according to Deadline, blasted what they called the “arrogance” of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for not allowing virtual participation in this unique environment, and advised studios to get a firm answer from Oscar producers that this is a final decision, and then decide how to proceed in either bringing their nominees into L.A. — or not.

The 93rd Academy Awards air Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By George Costantino

