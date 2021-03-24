Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys inform free agent Aldon Smith that they won’t re-sign him, source says

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 7:49 pm

By ESPN.com

The Dallas Cowboys have informed free-agent pass-rusher Aldon Smith that they are not going to re-sign him after one season, a source told ESPN’s Ed Werder on Wednesday.

After serving an indefinite suspension from 2016 to 2019 for multiple off-field incidents and violations of the league’s substance abuse policy, Smith joined the Cowboys in 2020 on a one-year deal that could have paid him up to $4 million based on certain incentives.

The 31-year-old Smith finished the season with five sacks — including three in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks. He was second to DeMarcus Lawrence on the Cowboys with 33 quarterback pressures and had 48 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 2 fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown.

The decision not to bring back Smith was reinforced by the Cowboys’ signing of veteran free-agent defensive end Tarell Basham.

Also on Wednesday, the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with safety Jayron Kearse after his visit to The Star, a source told ESPN.

ESPN’s Todd Archer contributed to this report.

