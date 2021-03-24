Advertisement

City moves forward with drainage improvement in multiple sites

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 4:57 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler approved a contract Wednesday that looks to improve multiple drainage projects. The council approved three design contracts and a construction contract for storm water and drainage improvements. A preliminary engineering study was conducted in March of 2018 of the drainage surrounding Bedshire Court in the Holly Park subdivision due to localized flooding in yards and homes in the area. The study indicated additional inlets and storm sewer pipes along Holly Creek Drive from Silvermaple Cove to Bedshire Court and a larger storm sewer inlet and pipe were needed. Read more here.

