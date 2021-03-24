Advertisement

City approves ‘pocket community’ in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 4:33 pm

TYLER — More houses are coming to North Tyler. City Council members approved the new project during a council meeting Wednesday. According to the city, 13 craftsman style homes will be constructed in the “pocket community” near North Palace Avenue and West Queen Street. In a city council meeting Wednesday, the city talked about the goal of building modern, affordable dream homes for families near the new fire station. The builder anticipates completion of phase one in the next six months. Read more here.

