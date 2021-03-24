East Texan sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child
Posted/updated on:
March 24, 2021 at
4:16 pm
HENDERSON COUNTY — An East Texas man pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Jerry Neal Finnell, 40, of Trinidad, will be required to serve his sentence day-for-day and is not eligible for parole. Finnell will also be required to register as a sex offender the rest of his life and will be subject to a lifetime protective order for his victim. Finnell was indicted last June for sexually assaulting a child for more than 30 days, from the time the child was 12 years old until they became 13 years old.
