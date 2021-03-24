Advertisement

UT Health Henderson to provide COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 3:59 pm

HENDERSON — UT Health Henderson announced plans Wednesday that will vaccinate qualifying members of the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Immunizations will be by appointment only. The vaccine sign-up is for healthcare workers, anyone 50 and over (or ages 18+ considered high risk) and school or child care employees who need to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals that met this criteria can make a first-dose appointment by clicking here. You must have an appointment, no walk-ins will be accepted.

