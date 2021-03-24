Advertisement

City Council authorizes pavement sealing for 22 streets this summer

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 4:34 pm

TYLER — Tyler City Council voted to move forward on a contract Wednesday that will bring about asphalt overlay for 22 streets and 25 lane miles across the city. The 2021 sealcoat contract of $845,000, will be used on the streets based on their pavement condition index score. In a prepared statement, City Enginer Lisa Crossman said, “Sealcoating involves applying an asphalt binder and an aggregate to the roadway. It seals the road from water intrusion and prolongs the life of the streets and roadways.” The project will begin in June and should be completed in August 2021.

