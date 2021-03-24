Advertisement

City to rehabilitate over 1,000 manholes, 376 sanitary sewer clean-outs

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 3:06 pm

TYLER — The Tyler City Council approved a nearly $2 million contract for the the Group 3 Manhole Rehabilitation Package, which is part of the Consent Decree work on the City’s wastewater collection system. The plan will rehabilitate over 1,000 sanitary sewer manholes and almost 400 sanitary sewer clean-outs across Tyler. According to city officials the project is expected to be completed by December of 2022.

Go Back