Advertisement

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 1:48 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the White House effort to tackle the migration challenge at the U.S. southern border. Biden, in delegating the matter to Harris, is seeking to replicate a dynamic that played out when he served as President Barack Obama’s vice president. Obama turned to Biden early in his first term to lead the White House effort to draw down U.S. troops in the intractable war in Iraq. With the move, Biden hopes to show he’s taking the situation seriously after facing stiff criticism from Republicans as the flow of migrants has increased since he took office in January.

Go Back