ETFB joins effort to address laws that minimize SNAP benefits

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 1:05 pm

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank partnered with Feeding Texas for an Advocacy Day of Action Wednesday urging state legislators to address a policy that prohibits Texans from accessing food assistance if they own more than one reliable vehicle. Texas’ “vehicle asset test” refuses SNAP benefits to otherwise eligible families if the value of their cars exceeds a minimum that opponents say, has not been updated in decades. In a prepared statement, CEO Dennis Cullinane said, “The East Texas Food Bank serves 26 counties, the majority of which are rural. Many of our neighbors are working poor and have to cross county lines to find work. Having reliable transportation is key to accessing work.” There is no federal requirement to have the test, with 35 states abolishing it altogether.

