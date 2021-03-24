Advertisement

NET Health giving second doses of Phizer Wednesday & Thursday

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 12:56 pm

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Public Health District is immunizing second rounds of the Phizer vaccine at the Harvey Convention Center in Tyler. On Wednesday NET Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “We want people to set up an appointment. We want to try and minimize the amount of time that people have to wait in line to get their shot. So, if people can schedule we have a certain amount of appointment times per hour. If people can schedule a time, that would be preferable. If they can’t then if they have their card [CDC COVID Vaccination Record Card] that they received after their first dose, if they bring that with them, we will take care of them.” Read more here.

