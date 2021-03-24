Advertisement

Florida baby born March 21 at 3:21 p.m. in 321 area code

Bychykhin_Olexandr/iStockBy NICOLE PELLETIERE, ABC News



(COCOA BEACH, Fla.) -- A Florida baby's lucky number is now 321 after his birth date and time share the same numerology.



Carter Kerr was born at Health First's Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, on March 21 at 3:21 p.m.



That's not all, though. Cocoa Beach also sits in the 321 area code in Brevard County.



"They announced the time of birth at 15:21 in military time. I'm sitting there laying and going through my head, and I said, 'It's 3:21,'" mom Charish Persico of Merritt Island told Good Morning America.



"My mom said, 'You just had your baby on 3/21 at 3:21.' Then my doctor said, 'And you're in the area code 321!"



Carter arrived weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.



Persico said she wasn't due to give birth until March 26, but Carter was breech, and when she started having contractions on March 21, her scheduled C-section was then moved up.



Health First OB/GYN Dr. Vanessa Dance pointed out that Carter was also born on the Space Coast near Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, where NASA crews count 3-2-1 before launching.



"Everyone in the room actually started cheering when the baby arrived -- and it reminded us of the launches you can actually see from our patient rooms at the hospital," Dance told GMA. "No one could have planned that!"



Persico said she and dad, Justin, are "over the moon." The first-time parents have already begun collecting newspaper headlines of Carter's "321" birth.



