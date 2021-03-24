OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City University has announced the hiring of Lamar University President Kenneth Evans as OCU’s next president. OCU announced Tuesday that Evans will become its 19th president on July 1. Evans has served as president of Lamar in Beaumont, Texas, since 2013. Before that, he spent six years as dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. Current OCU President Martha Burger, who has announce plans to retire, will continue as president until June 30.

Advertisement

Oklahoma City University announces hire of new president

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 11:55 am

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma City University has announced the hiring of Lamar University President Kenneth Evans as OCU’s next president. OCU announced Tuesday that Evans will become its 19th president on July 1. Evans has served as president of Lamar in Beaumont, Texas, since 2013. Before that, he spent six years as dean of the Price College of Business at the University of Oklahoma. Current OCU President Martha Burger, who has announce plans to retire, will continue as president until June 30.

Go Back