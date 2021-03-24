Ryan Reynolds hilariously announces new release date for his oft-pandemic-delayed ‘Free Guy’
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Like many other movies, Ryan Reynolds' forthcoming action comedy Free Guy has seen its release date bumped multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this time, he's really sure that the film -- initially slated for last July -- will now be released on August 13.
Kinda.
The actor poked fun at the movie's moving debut date with a video tweet, set to Mariah Carey's "Fantasy," as was the film's trailer.
"Hey guys, awesome news" Ryan opens, apparently trying to put on a brave face. "I know we've had a few hiccups, but this time it's a hundred percent locked in. I've never been so sure of anything in my entire life as long as I live."
He adds, "The new release date is --" before the shot cuts to another video of Reynolds spinning to the camera, and saying "August 13" in a poorly overdubbed addition.
Free Guy -- also starring Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, and Emmy-winning Killing Eve star Jodie Comer -- has Ryan playing a workaday dude who realizes he's actually a non-player-character in the dangerous world of a Grand Theft Auto-like video game.
Free Guy will be released by 20th Century Films, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.
