(NEW YORK) -- After being off the shelves for 12 years, Kellogg's is bringing back its popular Cereal Straws. The announcement follows a petition by superfans and pleas all over social media. More than 81,500 people signed the appeal on Change.org to "Bring back Froot Loops Cereal Straws." Kellogg's Cereal Straws are crunchy on the outside with a coating on the inside perfect for sipping. "These flavorful straws will take '90s kids straight back to their childhood -- and [they're] already earning tons of buzz from '90’s kids and cereal fans alike," Kellogg's said in a press release. Kellogg’s Cereal Straws will be back on shelves in Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies flavors. "These flavorful straws are evocative of your favorite bowl of cereal. Both flavors are available in three sizes, ideal for a quick snack or for sharing with family or friends," Kellogg's added. The cereal straws will be available in packs of five, 18 and 24 at retailers nationwide starting in October. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Kellogg’s Cereal Straws snacks make comeback after superfans’ petition

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 5:07 am

KelloggBy ZOE MOORE, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- After being off the shelves for 12 years, Kellogg's is bringing back its popular Cereal Straws.



The announcement follows a petition by superfans and pleas all over social media.



More than 81,500 people signed the appeal on Change.org to "Bring back Froot Loops Cereal Straws."



Kellogg's Cereal Straws are crunchy on the outside with a coating on the inside perfect for sipping.



"These flavorful straws will take '90s kids straight back to their childhood -- and [they're] already earning tons of buzz from '90’s kids and cereal fans alike," Kellogg's said in a press release.



Kellogg’s Cereal Straws will be back on shelves in Froot Loops and Cocoa Krispies flavors.



"These flavorful straws are evocative of your favorite bowl of cereal. Both flavors are available in three sizes, ideal for a quick snack or for sharing with family or friends," Kellogg's added.



The cereal straws will be available in packs of five, 18 and 24 at retailers nationwide starting in October.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back