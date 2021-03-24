(NEW YORK) -- For the first time in six months, Cineworld's Regal Cinemas chain will reopen, following shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation's second-largest theater chain announced the news on Tuesday, revealing it will start things off with select theaters opening on April 2, with the release of Godzilla Vs. Kong. A notice from the movie theater chain said that more theaters across the country will open for the April 16 release of Mortal Kombat. "We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," the chief executive of Cineworld, Mooky Greidinger, said in a press release. "With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience," his statement continued. "With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets." Several COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during the reopening, including daily, mandated health screenings for theater employees, mandatory masks and more. The full list of safety precautions can be found on regmovies.com. Cineworld also announced Tuesday that it has inked a deal with Warner Bros., the studio behind both films, to bring all of its 2021 titles to the big screen exclusively for 45 days. WB announced earlier this year that its entire 2021 slate would simultaneously be released on theaters and HBO Max, including titles like The Suicide Squad and the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Regal Cinemas announces theaters reopening with “Godzilla vs. Kong”

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 5:11 am

NoDerog/iStockBy STEPHEN IERVOLINO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- For the first time in six months, Cineworld's Regal Cinemas chain will reopen, following shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The nation's second-largest theater chain announced the news on Tuesday, revealing it will start things off with select theaters opening on April 2, with the release of Godzilla Vs. Kong.



A notice from the movie theater chain said that more theaters across the country will open for the April 16 release of Mortal Kombat.



"We have long-awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theatres and restore our essential role within the communities we serve," the chief executive of Cineworld, Mooky Greidinger, said in a press release.



"With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience," his statement continued. "With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets."



Several COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place during the reopening, including daily, mandated health screenings for theater employees, mandatory masks and more.



The full list of safety precautions can be found on regmovies.com.



Cineworld also announced Tuesday that it has inked a deal with Warner Bros., the studio behind both films, to bring all of its 2021 titles to the big screen exclusively for 45 days.



WB announced earlier this year that its entire 2021 slate would simultaneously be released on theaters and HBO Max, including titles like The Suicide Squad and the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark.



Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back