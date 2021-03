Scoreboard roundup — 3/23/21

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Denver 110, Orlando 99 New York 131, Washington 113 New Orleans 128, LA Lakers 111 Phoenix 110, Miami 100 Brooklyn 116, Portland 112 Philadelphia 108, Golden State 98 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE New Jersey 4, Philadelphia 3 Nashville 2, Detroit 0 Chicago 3, Florida 2 Tampa Bay 2, Dallas 1 Arizona 5, Colorado 4, (OT) NY Islanders at Boston (Postponed) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

