Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon says ‘frustration’ fueled request to be traded

Posted/updated on: March 24, 2021 at 4:51 am

By NICK FRIEDELL

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon acknowledged Tuesday that he has asked the organization for a trade and is hoping to be moved in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Gordon said he made the request because of his “frustration” with the team on a number of issues. The Athletic reported Monday that Gordon asked the Magic for a trade in February.

“There’s been times where I just expressed my frustration to management,” Gordon told reporters. “Frustration with the losses, the injuries, the way we’ve been playing and how many losses have accumulated over the years. So it’s just my frustration kind of boiling over I would say. … I think a lot of people share that sentiment with me, of frustration.”

Gordon, 25, was selected by the Magic with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 Draft. Since Gordon was selected before the 2014-15 season, the Magic have gone a combined 203-322, qualifying for the playoffs just twice and getting knocked out in the first round each time.

When asked if he is still hopeful for a trade, Gordon demurred, trying to focus on the Magic’s game Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

“I’m focused on [Wednesday] night,” Gordon said. “As of right now, I’m an Orlando Magic. I’ve been here for seven years, developed a home here, a sense of love and community here. For as long as I have Orlando on my chest, Magic on my chest, I’m going to give it everything I have.”

Gordon, who still has another year and a half left on his current contract, is averaging 14.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this season.

