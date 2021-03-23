Advertisement

$20K given to support student veterans at UT-Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 4:59 pm

TYLER, Texas – The Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation has donated $20,000 to the University of Texas at Tyler to support student veterans. According to our news partner KETK, The foundation and the Eagles Bluff Country Club Dew Boys golf group presented the award to the Richard and Madeline Lewis Scholarship. Both groups have repeatedly backed the scholarship during the past seven years. The organizations have given a total of $137,000 to the scholarship and $165,000 to support veteran students at the local university overall.

