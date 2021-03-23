Advertisement

Overnight fire destroys home in Tyler

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 4:41 pm

TYLER — An overnight fire devastated a Tyler home early Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Fire crews and teams responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the fire on the west side of town on Chandler HWY, just off Loop 323. The roof was heavily damaged and most of the interior was lost. No injuries were reported from the fire.

