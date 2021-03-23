Advertisement

Osburn to accept 50-year plea deal for murder of girlfriend

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 3:54 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in her vehicle last year says he is willing to take a plea deal of 50 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, Johnny Bradley Osburn, 40, was in a Zoom hearing Tuesday for the charge of the murder of Leslie Michelle Gamino, 42, of Tyler. Gamino’s body was found by Tyler police in a motel parking lot on Gentry Parkway in January of 2020. Osburn has remained in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond. The prosecution said they would not bring a tampering with a corpse charge to a grand jury if Osburn accepted a plea deal of 50 years. Osburn shouted “signed.” Once documents are prepared, a plea hearing will be held.

