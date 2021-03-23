Advertisement

Special Olympics hosting virtual cheerleading contest

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 2:43 pm

LINDALE — A cheerleading competition has a group of Lindale ISD students cheering its way to the top in the virtual cheerleading contest. According to our news partner KETK, The Pathfinders Club at LISD is participating as part of Special Olympics Texas’ Winter Games. Team members have spent the last several weeks perfecting a cheer sent to them by the Special Olympics. Videos, both as a group and as individuals have been sent in to be critiqued by judges. The evaluation includes “hitting cheer poses, how loud they yelled and how well they have memorized the chant.” Results will be announced April 17.

Go Back