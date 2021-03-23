Advertisement

Anna Faris and Gwyneth Paltrow reflect on the lessons divorce taught them

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Carlos Tischler/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Anna Faris sat down with actress Gwyneth Paltrow recently, where the two ladies discussed their previous marriages and what divorce taught them.

In the newest Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast episode, Faris, 44, opened up about ending her marriages with actor Chris Pratt and Ben Indra.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," the House Bunny star explained. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," the actress furthered. "I hope I've grown from that."

Faris wed Indra in 2004 and divorced four years later. The actress then wed Pratt in 2009 and the two welcomed a son named Jack, who is now eight, before dissolving their marriage in 2018.

The two have since agreed to co-parent their son.

Pratt and Faris have since moved on, with Faris set to wed cinematographer Michael Barrett. As for the Guardians of the Galaxy star, he married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and, a year later, welcomed daughter Lyla Maria.

As for Faris' podcast guest Paltrow, the Iron Man star reflected on her divorce from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, of whom she was married to for 13 years and share children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14/

"I really -- for a long time -- was choosing men and trying to work s***out with them that I had no business trying to do in a romantic relationship. It was work I needed to do myself," noted Paltrow, 48. "In a divorce, I've learned so much from something I wanted least in the world."

"I have learned more about myself through that process than I could have imagined," added the Oscar winner, who has since wed producer Brad Falchuk.

