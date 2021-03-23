Advertisement

Registration deadline closing in for East Texas Giving Day

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 2:32 pm

TYLER — The sixth annual East Texas Giving Day is quickly approaching. On Tuesday, East Texas Communities Foundation President Kyle Penney told our news partner KETK, the registration deadline for non-profits is one week from Wednesday. “If you’re working at a non-profit organization or you’ve got a favorite charity, March 31 is the deadline for those organizations to get signed up.” Penney went on to say, “You can go to our website and search for your favorite non-profit and if their name is not there, pick up the phone and give them a call.” Last year’s event had over 196 charities involved, with over $2.2 million dollars raised in 18 hours. Get more information here.

