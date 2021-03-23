Full jury seated in trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
Posted/updated on:
March 23, 2021 at
12:16 pm
imaginima/iStockBy BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News
(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A full jury has been seated in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd during a May 2020 arrest that ignited protests nationwide. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Full jury seated in trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin
Posted/updated on:
March 23, 2021 at
12:16 pm
imaginima/iStockBy BILL HUTCHINSON, ABC News
(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A full jury has been seated in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd during a May 2020 arrest that ignited protests nationwide. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.