Full jury seated in trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 12:16 pm

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- A full jury has been seated in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd during a May 2020 arrest that ignited protests nationwide.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



