Newly created position to be filled by TISD elementary principal

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 12:07 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD says a plan to put more administrative resources on the campus level is on track following the appointment of Cassandra Chapa. Chapa was placed into the role by the board Monday night. She is the current principal of Pete elementary. According to the district, Chapa will complete the school year in her current role before helping implement initiatives the district believes will improve student performance on campuses where many at-risk students attend school.

