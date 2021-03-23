ATHENS — A Henderson county man was arrested Sunday night, in what Athens police say was a stolen car with drugs. According to the department, Jeffrey Anding was pulled over on East Tyler Street just after 11:30 p.m. Police discovered the plates did not match the vehicles registration. Officers also found a jar that they believe contained marijuana along with two plastic baggies contained a “white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.” The marijuana weighed just under two ounces and the meth was 86 grams, which is less than 0.2 pounds. Anding was placed into the Henderson County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

East Texan arrested on 3 charges in Athens

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 11:53 am

