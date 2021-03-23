TYLER — The annual Great Tyler Cleanup is April 10th, from 9 a.m. to noon. On Tuesday, organizers of the Keep Tyler Beautiful sponsored event, asked volunteers to get involved. Participants can select the areas they want to help in by registering online. Trash bags, gloves, event T-shirts and other clean-up supplies will be provided to registered volunteers. This is part of the statewide Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off and the nation-wide Great American Cleanup. Get more information here .

Volunteers invited to be part of annual city-wide cleanup

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 11:39 am

