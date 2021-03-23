Advertisement

‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ most watched series premiere ever on Disney+

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 11:00 am

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) -- Marvel's The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is ranked as the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+ during its opening weekend.

The streamer reports The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively as the titular Avengers, was the most watched title overall Friday through Sunday, and for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets.

It joins the premieres of Marvel Studios’ first live-action series, WandaVision, and the season two premiere of The Mandalorian from Lucasfilm as the three most-watched Disney+ original series opening weekends to-date.

The series follows Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which ended with a very old Steve Rogers passing his Captain America shield and mantel to Wilson, who doubts his worthiness. The duo pairs up on a global adventure that tests their abilities -- and their patience.

Marvel and Lucasfilm are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back