Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 11:14 am

Breaking News: Texas joins states making vaccines available to all adults: AUSTIN (AP) – Texas is becoming the largest state to make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults. That’s more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of making the shots available to anyone who wants one by May 1. The announcement by state health officials Tuesday adds Texas to the rapidly growing list of states that are making the vaccine available to all adults. The drastic expansion for the state’s nearly 30 million residents will begin Monday.

For the past two weeks, Texas has been the nation’s largest state with no coronavirus restrictions after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott repealed a mask mandate that has divided businesses and lifted limits on restaurant and retail occupancy.

