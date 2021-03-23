BERTRAM (AP) — Springtime storms caused significant damage to buildings in a central Texas city, and forecasters say more stormy weather is expected later in the week for parts of the southern U.S. There are no immediate reports of injuries from Monday night’s storms in Bertram. The National Weather Service will determine whether the damage in the city was caused by powerful winds or a tornado. Meanwhile, forecasters say a potential outbreak of strong tornadoes is possible Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and southeast U.S.

Springtime storms cause damage in central Texas city

Posted/updated on: March 23, 2021 at 8:02 am

