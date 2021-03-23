“American Idol” recap: Claudia Conway takes a bow, another contestant scarily face plants
Posted/updated on:
March 23, 2021 at
5:00 am
ABC/Eric McCandless(HOLLYWOOD) -- It was Day 2 of Hollywood Week on Monday's episode of American Idol, which means it was time for the singers to pair up. Instead of them choosing their own partners though, the twist was that judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan would be doing the pairing.
While some contestants were happy about who the judges picked for their duet partner, others were not -- like Claudia Conway and Hannah Everhart. These two ladies had a hard time getting their act together, especially when at one point Claudia had to go looking for Hannah. Eventually, they were able to put together a duet of Harry Styles’ "Sign of the Times," which unfortunately didn't really impress the judges. Claudia's journey would end here but, luckily for Hannah, they saw something in her and let her through to the next round.
Ronda Felton and Funke Lagoke also gave a lackluster performance as they attempted to steal the hearts of the judges and audiences with their rendition of Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion’s “Tell Him.” However, unlike Claudia and Hannah, both of these ladies made it through -- but not before giving the judges and audiences a major scare.
While Lionel was giving feedback to Funke, the American Idol hopeful fainted and face planted onto the stage resulting in a busted chin and a trip to the hospital -- but hey, she made it though to sing another day.
Here are the results after the duet challenge:
SAFE: Laila Mach Liahona Olayan Graham DeFranco Beane Anthony Guzman Adriel Carrion Madison Watkins Deshawn Goncalves Alex Miller Emisunshine Murphy Lizzy O’Very Cassandra Coleman Wyatt Pike Ronda Felton Funke Lagoke Willie Spence Kya Monee Ben Dodson Henry Thompson Sloane Simon Chayce Beckham Althea Grace Camille Lamb Ava August Hunter Metts Alyssa Wray Grace Kinstler
ELIMINATED: Cameron Allen Kari Erickson Monica Leah Miguela Jazzy Rose RE’H Zachary D’Onofrio Christina Daugherty
American Idol returns Sunday, March 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
