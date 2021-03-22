Advertisement

Six more lawsuits filed vs. Deshaun Watson, including one alleging sexual assault in March 2021

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 7:42 pm

By SARAH BARSHOP

HOUSTON — Six more lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed against Deshaun Watson on Monday, including one that alleges the Houston Texans quarterback sexually assaulted a woman this month.

The attorney representing the women, Tony Buzbee, has filed 13 lawsuits against Watson since last week.

One lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Watson assaulted a massage therapist in March 2021 by “touching her with his penis and exposing himself.”

Another of Monday’s lawsuits is centered on two massage sessions, one in June 2020 and one in August 2020, in which Watson is alleged to have harassed a woman by “grabbing Plaintiff’s buttocks and vagina, touching her with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.” This lawsuit alleges that the first massage was booked through a spa and the second through Instagram, where the woman says she “did not realize that Watson was a returning client.”

The third lawsuit centers on a January 2021 session and accuses Watson of exposing himself to a massage therapist, “touching her with his penis and making sexually suggestive comments.”

The fourth lawsuit accuses Watson of harassing a massage therapist and exposing himself to the woman in August 2020. The fifth lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in July 2020.

A sixth lawsuit filed Monday afternoon alleges Watson harassed and inappropriately touched a professional esthetician with his penis while she was performing a massage in April 2020.

Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said Friday that the allegations against the quarterback are “meritless.” After Buzbee’s announcement of the first lawsuit last Tuesday, Watson responded on Twitter by saying that he rejected “a baseless six-figure settlement demand” and that this is “about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

At the time of his statement, Watson said he had not seen the first lawsuit.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said in his statement.

Buzbee said in an Instagram post Saturday that he would submit affidavits and evidence from several women to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney Monday morning. He also said he will request that a grand jury consider the evidence and determine whether charges should be brought against Watson by the state of Texas.

Dane Schiller, a spokesperson for the Harris County district attorney, said Monday that it would be “inappropriate” for the DA’s office to comment on the lawsuits against Watson.

“It would be inappropriate for the District Attorney’s Office to comment on a civil lawsuit, and we refrain from publicly discussing allegations in any matter until and if a criminal charge is filed; we do this out of fairness to all,” Schiller said in a statement.

On Friday, Buzbee said that the first time he spoke to Watson’s representatives about one of the sexual assault allegations was in February.

Buzbee also said Friday he has been contacted by “more than 10 additional women” — aside from the women he is representing in the lawsuits — who have come forward with reports about similar conduct from Watson.

Last week, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said “the matter is under review” pertaining to the league’s personal conduct policy, and the Texans said in a statement that they would stay in close contact with the NFL during its investigation.

ESPN’s John Barr contributed to this report.

Go Back