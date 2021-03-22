Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments coming to UT Health East Texas

Posted/updated on: March 22, 2021 at 4:34 pm

TYLER — UT Health East Texas announced Monday, the opening of additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week. The vaccines will be given to those who qualify, by appointment only. New appointments will continue to open as more vaccine arrives. More information available here. Those who need help navigating online sign-up or who are without access to internet can call 903-747-4VAC (4822) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment. Inoculations will be given at UT Health North Campus on U.S. Highway 271. Appointment time slots are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

